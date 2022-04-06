news, local-news,

Independent candidate for Calare Kate Hook has committed to support an Australian Federal Integrity Commission if she is elected. The Orange small business owner and mother four launched her campaign earlier this year, opening an office in Bathurst back in February, alongside other offices in her hometown and Lithgow. Ms Hook said she wants to see Australian parliament "return to integrity" and if elected she said she'd support Helen Haines' private members bill to create the Australian Federal Integrity Commission. READ MORE: "My policy focuses on four key elements to restoring integrity to politics," she said. "The first is establishing a strong federal anti-corruption commission. The second one, is seriously looking a political donation reforms and taking into account the impact donations have on policy making. "The third, is insisting on truth in political advertising. At the moment, there is nothing to prevent people from lying in their political advertising, which is incredibly confusing for the public especially coming up to an election. "Finally, the fourth thing is the oversight of public spending, which will put the end of wasteful pork-barreling. In that situation instead of needs based funding allocation it's used to win back margin seats or buy votes." When speaking to groups of people across the Calare electoral district, Ms Hook said integrity has been one of the biggest issues that voters are concerned about. "With making integrity one of my top priorities, I'll be delivering on what people have asked me to do," she said. "It'll make sure we give communities what they really need. Integrity underlies everything." While in Bathurst on Wednesday, Ms Hook was joined by Cathy McGowan is a retired politician who served as the Independent MP for the rural Victorian seat of Indi. "I'm so glad Cathy McGowan can join me in Bathurst to meet some of the hardworking volunteers who want to bring transparency back to politics," Ms Hook said. "Cathy is an inspiration to all of us who believe we can restore honesty and decency to Australian politics." Ms Hook will be in Bathurst at Music at the Mill on Keppel Street from 3-5pm on Sunday, April 10. This will be an early opportunity for the people of Bathurst to meet Ms Hook, as a declared Independent candidate for the soon to be announced Federal election. Andrew Gee is the current incumbent Calare MP, having held the seat since 2016. Peter Andren held Calare as an Independent from 1996-2007.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/87e3879d-af35-4112-a56e-4058c042deba.JPG/r0_204_3342_2092_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg