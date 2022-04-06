Sydney artist heads mural workshop for MacKillop students

news, local-news, MacKillop, mural

YEAR 11 art students at MacKillop College were part of a mural painting workshop with Sydney-based artist Brad Eastman held at the school on Monday. The students spent the day painting mural boards under the guidance of Mr Eastman, who shared with them his expertise and knowledge. In addition to working with the Year 11 on the mural project, he also spoke with all visual arts students during the day. Visual arts teacher at the school, Melanie Sweetnam, said it was a great experience for the art students to work with such a well known artist. MAKING NEWS: She said the students' work will hang around the outside of the school. "Brad is an artist in Sydney so it's a really great opportunity." She said it was the first time the school has undertaken a project like this. "I've been following Brad's work for a while, when I saw he was doing school mural projects I made contact with him to come to the school," she said. Mr Eastman, who has been working with schools since 2016, said he was happy to come to Bathurst. "Working with schools gives me the opportunity to inspire and develop young artistic talent, and ultimately, the school community can enjoy the mural for years to come," he said. "These school projects are quite varied and customised to each school depending on budget, mural size, location and timelines. "Each school project is unique and each school can specify which of the below aspects they would like to include during the Artist-in-Residence program," he said. Mr Eastman said depending on the size and complexity of the mural to be painted, he works onsite for up to 10 days. "By installing the artwork during school hours, the students become part of the artwork and get to witness the entire process from start to finish. "This enables the students to see the various materials, techniques and skills required to create a large scale mural, which then in turn inspires the students to express, develop and showcase their own creativity. "The final result absolutely uplifts the whole school, giving a sense of ownership and pride to the students and the entire school community. "To have large scale murals on your school walls is to send the message that the arts are important," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/866d32ff-824c-43fb-bb8d-904577a41ee0.jpeg/r0_461_4032_2739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg