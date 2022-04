news, local-news,

FRIENDS of Bathurst woman Kay Peacock gathered on Saturday for the unveiling of a memorial seat for her. Her cycling friends raised funds for the purchase of the park seat, which has been given to the Bathurst community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/8f8447d3-fa74-424b-b031-7b5f59330c4f.JPG/r267_204_3759_2177_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg