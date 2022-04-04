Memorial seat to promote road safety in the community

news, local-news,

A MEMORIAL seat erected in memory of Bathurst woman Kay Peacock will not only be a place for reflection, but a stark road safety reminder to all using our roads. Ms Peacock's friends gathered on Saturday to unveil the seat placed in her memory. Julia Blackwood, a friend of Ms Peacock and a member of Cycle Safe Bathurst, said Saturday marked two years and one day since Ms Peacock's death in a cycling accident. "Her cycling friends raised funds towards the purchase of a park seat which we are giving to the Bathurst community in memory of our friend," she said. Saturday afternoon was the official 'opening' of the seat, installed on the Eglinton bike path, on the Bathurst side of the river between the playground and the fitness station, with views over the river and to the mountains. Supporters were invited to bring a picnic and Ms Peacock's Friday Riders group provided bubbles and soft drink for a toast in memory of their friend. READ MORE: Mrs Blackwood said Bathurst Regional Council Parks and Gardens staff have been very helpful in facilitating the installation of the park seat as a gift to the local community. She said the group hopes it acts as a reminder for drivers to always be vigilant. "This park seat with plaque is a memorial to our friend. With community support, Bathurst is working towards becoming a safer place for all active transport participants," she said. "This may be one small step towards helping make Bathurst safer and prevent tragedies such as Kay's. "Cyclists and active transport participants, pedestrians and mobility transport users, including people with a disability, are all vulnerable when we use our city roads. "We hope that all who see and use this memorial seat will slow down and help to make the streets of Bathurst safer for all users." She said this fits in with council plans to develop an active transport plan for Bathurst. "After lobbying and in accordance with Bathurst 2040 Vision, the council is currently developing a new Active Transport Strategic Plan," she said. "They have had community input and the draft plan should be out for community feedback near the end of this year. "This plan is the one that will give us the framework to build the urban area of Bathurst into a safe place for all forms of active transport - cycling, mobility devices, transport devices, walking and the way they interact with car traffic and each other." Mrs Blackwood said Cycle Safe Bathurst is a community group working with council to look at safety for all forms of active transport and for grant opportunities to improve signage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/cdfea67b-c540-4b71-9fa6-3f9824668647.JPG/r736_125_3727_1815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg