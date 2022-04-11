sport, local-sport,

IT wasn't a balanced matchup on overall numbers but that shouldn't take too much of the gloss off the performance Eglinton FC produced in Sunday's second round success in the Bathurst District Football women's first grade clash with Macquarie United FC at Proctor Park. Eglinton were dominant 8-2 winners over Macquarie in an early showcase of their potential this season. However, Macquarie showed plenty of fight despite their lack of substitutions and could hold their heads high by coming away with a pair of goals against a well-staffed Eglinton outfit. Abercrombie FC recruit Poorsha McPhillamy scored a brace for the Eglinton side. Naomi Chapman also managed that feat, looking very comfortable in her rise up from the 2021 second grade squad. Eglinton coach Ian Crook was pleased by the way his side went about things. "It was a pretty good game. We went well against Panorama the week before, who are probably the strongest team in the competition this year," he said. "We were confident of getting a good result against Macquarie after that. "I'd say that the first 20 minutes of the game was quite even, but they didn't have any subs and it was quite a warm day so we just ended up wearing them down. "We were lucky enough to have four subs. Macquarie are a good team, and a young team. They'll definitely hold their own in the competition the further we get into it." From a small sample size this year, along with the way the club has built up over the past few seasons, Crook believes the team can get themselves right in the hunt for finals. "We got two girls who came across from Abercrombie while we lost a couple through injury, so the team does look a little bit different," he said. "Those girls from Abercrombie certainly bring us a little more structure. "I've got confidence with the two girls that we've brought in as well as the form they've shown the previous few years, as well as their commitment. I feel like we'll be up there. "Scoring eight goals in a game is amazing. We'd normally be scoring eight goals in a season because we're normally a very defensive side. "I feel that we've got a bit more to offer in attack this year, with a few girls changing positions."

