A PAIR of goals inside the last 22 minutes of play saw Panorama FC take full points in their Western Premier League game against Orange Waratahs on Saturday at Proctor Park, taking the Bathurst club to two wins from as many matches to start their campaign. An own goal, off a strike from Ryan Campbell, and a stunning free kick close to injury time from Will Fitzpatrick sealed a 2-0 success for Panorama in a game where the depth of both teams was put to the test. For that reason Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot has urged his side not to get over confident after the result. "The boys are pleased with the result but they're not getting carried away with themselves. It's not won after two rounds, and at the end of the day Adam's [Scimone] team was short with no Craig Sugden or Timmy Davison. "They've got to stay grounded, and they understand that. You wake up and the next job is training on Tuesday." Guihot is hopeful the early season wins can be the platform that the team needs to take the pressure off themselves when the race for late round points heats up. "You have to take the points early on. In the couple of years that we've been in it we've been getting towards the back end of the season and saying things like 'This team needs to win or lose by this much for us to make it'," he said. "it's nice getting two wins going into the general bye knowing that you've started as best as you could have. "I'd say in this one that Tahs had the better running of things in the first 45 minutes of the game but we had control defensively the whole time and we were disciplined in holding our shape. "Will's free kick was an absolute cracker. Ryan Campbell was playing his first game after an injury-interrupted pre-season so it was nice for him to get some minutes, and on that first goal he backed himself and took the defender on and wanted to get inside. "That's what our guys up front have to do. When they get in that one-on-one opportunity the have to get in there and back themselves to take the man on."

