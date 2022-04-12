sport, local-sport,

THE return of a star, promising signs from newcomers and a whole lot of enthusiasm - it had Bathurst Lady Bushrangers co-coach Pat Fisher smiling on Saturday. The Lady Bushrangers outfit Fisher will guide alongside Steve Grundy and Brian Matheson got tough but valuable match experience on Saturday as part of the AFL Central West's season launch when lining up against the Bathurst Giants. Though the Giants won the match comfortably, for Fisher it was more about a chance for his squad to play together before the start of the season proper. That squad includes Amelia Wright, the star Lady Bushranger who has been sidelined since round two of season 2019. Though it will take time for Wright to work back to the form that saw her dominate centre clearances in seasons past, simply having someone of her experience is of huge value to the Lady Bushrangers. "It was Millie's first run back and it was good to see her out there," Fisher said. "You're going to be a bit tentative after two years off with an injury like that, she was out last year and I think got injured pretty early on the year before, so it's been awhile for her, but it's really good to see her back out there." Wright and Abbey Hardie will be vice-captains this season with the captaincy going to Ciara Kearns. She took some nice marks across the halfback line in Saturday's match and provided excellent on-field talk "She's improving so much year-to-year and is a great leader to have," Fisher said. READ MORE: Bathurst Lady Bushrangers make the grand final of the Newtown AFLX Challenge READ MORE: James King takes on presidency role at Bathurst Bushrangers READ MORE: Bathurst Bushrangers enjoy pre-season hit out in intra-club trial Of the newcomers, Fisher was impressed with Liz Ward in the ruck and Cecilia Canter, who's first play in Bushrangers' colours was a brilliant ball-and-all tackle. "That tackle was sensational, she saved a certain goal," Fisher said. "She was amazing, it was her first game for the club today and she was absolutely unreal. "Overall I can't fault their efforts, obviously the Giants have been the benchmark for the past three or four years and they've kept their core players together whereas we've had core players come in and out. "But it should be an exciting year, I'm really looking forward to it. "The numbers at training have been great, like we've had 20 plus at training the whole pre-season which is unreal, we haven't had that the last couple of years. "The girls are loving being part of the team and the culture is just growing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

