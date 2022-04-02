sport, local-sport,

Bathurst Bushrangers has enjoyed its last full hit out before the AFL Central West season kicks-off later this month. The Bushrangers played an intra-club match at George Park 2 on Saturday, with the Outlaws taking on the Rebels, with the former running out winners 11-15-81 to 6-7-43. Bushrangers tier one co-coach Tim Hunter said it was a great opportunity for the club to come together and fine tune their skills before the start of the season. "We do this every year. It's a fantastic opportunity," he said. READ MORE: "We've put in three sides - one in first grade and two in reserves. We've got the numbers and we get a hell of a lot out of it. "Our trial game against Parramatta was rained out, so this was our only full hit out and we'll have the season launch next week, where we'll rotate a few players through. "It's an amazing opportunity to this as a club and it was played in the right spirits, which was fun." Bushrangers' next hit out will be the AFL Central West gala day, which will in Bathurst next weekend, in a shorter format. With the AFL Central West draw coming out late last week, Hunter said it's exciting that the league can, hopefully, enjoy an interrupted season. "It's really exciting. Our league has worked really hard to get that prepared," he said. "At the end of last year, everyone was really disappointed. Obviously footy was one part of it but not being able to be connected as we normally are was really challenging. "It's great to be back at the club and there was stacks of people here." Bushrangers will commence its tier one season on Saturday, April 30, away to Orange Tigers, which will act as a memorial for Orange's Caleb Hannus.

