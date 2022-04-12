sport, local-sport,

THEY'VE got the same coaching duo, they've retained their core playing group and they've still got their positive vibes, but the Bathurst Giants women will also bring something new to the 2022 AFL Central West premiership. It's consistently backing themselves to take shots from the edge of the 50 metre arc. Yes in seasons past the Giants have scored from long range - Matilda Flood's 2019 grand final banger amongst them - but it has been a rarity. But now, with many of the Giants having multiple seasons of experience, their kicking skills have improved and they have the confidence they can accurately pump the Sherrin long. "The thing that has improved so much with their footy is their kicking. Before there is no way any of our girls would have had a shot on top of the 50, but now they will back themselves to take a shot," coach Liz Kennedy said. "The understand that if they have a shot from there and it falls short, someone will be there waiting for it. The other thing is that they are not just kicking straight all the time too, they can kick on angles and on the run." READ MORE: Season 2022 AFL Central West fixtures are revealed READ MORE: Giants enjoy pre-season win at inaugural AFLW Queanbeyan Cup READ MORE: Bathurst's A-Z highlights of the 2021 Australian rules season Those kicking skills were on display at George Park 1 on Saturday when taking on the Bathurst Lady Bushrangers at the AFL Central West season launch. And when those skills were combined with excellent grabs, strong leads, good clearances and the run Giants have through the midfield - well they shape as a very formidable outfit. They easily accounted for the Lady Bushrangers, the new Giants gelling well with the experienced core. "I don't think they had their full squad today and we had a few out, so with the people we had out it was vey pleasing that the girls could step up," Kennedy said. "They just have this winning mentality, but they are not arrogant with it. I think because they gel so well off the field, they bring that onto the field and they welcome in the new players just absolutely amazingly. "The new girls that come in have got the grasp of the game due to the way the girls have taken them in. "It was really good, the things that we have been working on at training, so could see those things coming through out there." Amongst the new Giants are Tara Trindall and netballer Lilli Mooney, noted defender Brooke Alexander has returned after a break and while living in Cowra, Carla Hill has signed up for 2022 after playing six games with the club last season. Kennedy said the disappointment of last season's grand final not going ahead due to COVID is now behind them, and the Giants are focussing on what is to come. "They are busting at the seams, it just seems so long since we played footy. We had that hit-out in Queanbeyan and that was really good, but they are so excited for the season to start," she said. "There will be a few positional changes this season, we tried it a little bit out there today, but we've got enough girls now with experience that we can have a look at positions." The season starts April 30. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/3f11eca2-5016-423f-9e36-db6291aa66cf.JPG/r0_196_2645_1690_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg