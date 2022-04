news, local-news,

RE: A Number Of Criticisms: Gee Defends Wall Chart Initiative (April 9). I am somewhat bemused that Andrew Gee feels a need to make addition and subtraction tables especially for country children. Is his peculiar action an admission that his government has failed to address the discrepancies between the education of city kids and that of country kids? If that is the case, the reasons for voting against the divided current government are multiplied.

