SHOOTERS, Fishers and Farmers MLC Mark Banasiak calls it "political grooming", but Bathurst's federal Nationals member Andrew Gee calls it providing a resource to help country children learn basic maths. NSW Member of the Legislative Council Mr Banasiak this week accused the Member for Calare and Minister for Veterans' Affairs of using primary school children to try to get votes from their parents by providing the wall charts. "It's an incredibly duplicitous move by Mr Gee and the National Party," Mr Banasiak said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Schools should be places of political neutrality. A picture of a federal member on maths charts with party colours right before announcing an election equates to political grooming. "I have never seen this before in a campaign, either state or federal, and I think we deserve an explanation from both Andrew Gee and the NSW Minister for Education, Sarah Mitchell, Mr Gee's National Party colleague in State Parliament." Mr Gee said he had written to schools earlier this year asking if they would like to be provided with the charts, which include educational materials such as times tables, alphabet and numbers charts. "Only schools that requested these educational resources have received them," Mr Gee said. IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Mr Banasiak also questioned the timing of the release of the charts, but Mr Gee said the impact of COVID-19 on his staff had delayed their distribution. "I have been providing educational charts for kids to the community for years because the feedback from educators and parents is that they are very helpful," he said. "As a parent of four children, I know how useful these types of charts are. "I believe they are a great resource to help kids in our country communities learn basic maths and spelling." Mr Gee said it was no secret children in regional areas had poorer educational outcomes than those in metropolitan areas. "It's just not right. This is a small, practical way of helping bridge that divide," he said. Mr Banasiak pointed out the charts provided to schools are on a green and yellow background which matches The Nationals' branding. However, Mr Gee said there was no political party branding, advertising or logo on any of the charts.

