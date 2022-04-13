news, local-news,

COUNCILLOR Marg Hogan hopes to upskill community groups through some upcoming grant writing workshops. While she hopes to see Bathurst Regional Council introduce its own program, there are other workshops currently on offer where people can learn the necessary skills to successfully apply for grants. Council has partnered with Regional Development Australia Central West to conduct two free grant writing workshops on Tuesday, May 17 in the Panorama Room at Bathurst Panthers. ALSO MAKING NEWS: A workshop for community groups will be held at 3pm, while one for business groups will be held at 6pm. Anyone is welcome to attend either one of the workshops, however, they will be structured to meet the requirements of the targeted audience. To register, visit www.bathurstliveinvest.com.au/event/grant-writing-workshop. Cr Hogan said there could be great outcomes for the community if people develop these important grant writing skills. "What I would hope from these initial workshops is that we get a good turnout and lots of people in the room who start talking to one another, because it's my hope eventually that we really build a strong grant writing capacity within the community and that they may start to partner with each other rather than working in silos," she said. She urged people to sign up. "Grant writing is a skill and it's not just about putting together a grant. It's about doing the ground work and making sure you're application-ready when the grant rounds come around," she said. Cr Hogan said the workshops next month are just the start of improving grant writing skills locally, as council is looking at developing its own program to help the community. "It's a work in progress and I'm hoping that it's something that we might be able to partner with business with as well, so watch this space on that one," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

