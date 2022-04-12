news, local-news,

"Since COVID has calmed down, it's been gangbusters." Habitat Connect's Bill Josh couldn't be happier with the positive turnouts to Bathurst's community tree planting days in 2022, with a number of dedicated volunteers lending a hand to maintain local revegetation sites. Sunday's effort at the open reserve near Evans Bridge saw a number of native trees planted, which will grow into prime habitat for local birds. Mr Josh said the favourable growing conditions, along with a strong community urge to get out of the house, has been attracting "a dozen or more" to every event so far in 2022. "We started on January 23, and these events have been well attended just about every time we've held it, which has been twice a month on average," he said. "We're set up for a great growing season." Mr Josh said revegetation operations have been focusing on a number of areas across the Bathurst region in need of more trees. "I'm still doing Thursday maintenance out near Rankens Bridge with the New Horizons kids, which continues to be popular," he said. "The last two years of rain has certainly helped too." The next tree planting day will be held on April 24 at the Links Place Drainage Reserve off Boundary Road. For more information, call Mr Josh on 0407 256 791.

