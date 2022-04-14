sport, bathurst-1000-news,

IT will be more than just their maiden Bathurst 6 Hour podium that will be motivating brothers Ben and Michael Kavich at Mount Panorama this weekend - they're also here to Race for a Cure. Following their participation in the inaugural edition of Bathurst 6 Hour, the Kavich family was dealt a huge shock when Ben's wife Toula was diagnosed with breast cancer. The family had already dealt with the harrowing impact of breast cancer, with Ben and Michael's Grandmother and Mother have been diagnosed prior to that. Knowing first-hand the heartache cause by this disease, the brothers founded Race for a Cure. READ MORE: Schumacher is targeting class honours in the Bathurst 6 Hou READ MORE: Van Gisbergen will not return to Mount Panorama for Bathurst 6 Hour defence READ MORE: De Pasquale joins the field for the Bathurst 6 Hour It was a way for the Kavich family to utilise their passion for motor sport and business activities to help raise money to go towards finding a cure for breast cancer. Since starting Race for a Cure in 2017, the fundraising tally to date for the Kavich family is $100,000 for clinical trials research. It's a tally the duo are aiming to give a significant boost during this year's Bathurst 6 Hour, calling on race fans to make donations. The Kavichs will be competing in the X Class in a Garth Walden Racing built and prepared BMW M2 Competition. While the brothers are lining up for their sixth consecutive tilt at the enduro, it will be the first BMW of its model to compete in the race The Kavichs hope to eclipse their best finish of 10th in 2017 while at the same time they hope to beat last year's fundraising effort of $22,065. All donations are tax deductible and will support trials research to prove the safety and effectiveness of new breast cancer treatments and prevention. "By choosing to support Race for a Cure and Breast Cancer Trials research, you'll be helping to save lives," Julie Callaghan, chief operating officer of fundraising for Breast Cancer Trials, said. Those wishing to donate can do so via www.raceforacure.org.au.

