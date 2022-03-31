sport, bathurst-1000-news,

SUPERCARS star Anton de Pasquale will partner Anthony Soole and team Holy Smoke Racing to contest this year's Bathurst 6 Hour. The Dick Johnson Racing driver will join experienced Production Car racer Anthony Soole and Adam Burgess aboard the Property Investment Store BMW M4 in Class X, joining a host of his full-time Supercars rivals amidst the 70-strong Bathurst grid this Easter. Then sharing his car with Dylan Thomas, Soole qualified 11th in last year's race before a challenging Sunday saw him finish 24th outright. This year, however, the Sydneysider is targeting bigger things with a revamped line-up. "Last year we saw that everyone had stepped up the game," Soole said. "I've been driving for years but don't have SVG speed in me, so we had to come up with a way to match him - and the way to do that was to find someone else that is used to racing him on a daily basis. "I spoke to a number of people but it was Paul Morris, who knows how to pick talent, who suggested I give Anton a call and he didn't hesitate, he said yes straight away. "I wanted someone who is fast but won't bring it back in a molten, steaming mess but can take on the likes of Shane, Will Davison, Tim Slade and the many other talented drivers joining the grid this year and I believe Anton is that guy. I'm excited to have him on board with myself and Adam." Soole's BMW M4 has been with Burgess' Advan Performance business in Sydney for the last six months, giving the team a strong build-up to the April 15-17 event. "Having Anton locked in nice and early has given me enough excitement to plan with the car and take time, not rush things," Soole explained. "I've known Adam for a long time and we've raced together in Production Sports Cars. We drove together a few years ago in the 6-Hour in the 1M and he's an excellent steerer. He and his boys have been looking after the car and they've transformed it. "With a three-driver line-up we think we are in good shape; Adam and I will do what we need to do and then get Anton in there at the end. "We've put together a very talented and experienced team and feel like we're in a great position to give it a really good shot this year." De Pasquale's addition to the Bathurst 6 Hour grid ensures the top three drivers in the 2022 Supercars Championship will all be on the grid, including leader Shane van Gisbergen and de Pasquale's DJR teammate, Will Davison. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/c3f1312f-9b7b-4809-9606-d7cd61173e60.jpg/r407_462_2714_1765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg