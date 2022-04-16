sport, local-sport,

PLAYING against men to try and help them become women's World Rugby Sevens Series champions - Jakiya Whitfeld and her Australian team-mates enjoyed different training sessions last week. Rather than another opposed session against each other, Bathurst talent Whitfeld and the Australian women's sevens squad instead worked with Sunnybank's Premier Rugby side on Monday then on Thursday took on top GPS school side the Churchie first XV in Brisbane. "With the training against men, just the way they move and accelerate really sharpens our decision-making and our movement. It's been a really beneficial week," Australian coach Tim Walsh said. READ MORE: Whitfeld and her Australian team-mates win another World Rugby Sevens Series gold READ MORE: Hamilton and her NSW Waratahs qualify for fifth consecutive Super W grand final READ MORE: Hooper has impressed in the starting XV for competition leading ACT Brumbies The sessions are part of the build up to the penultimate round of the World Rugby Sevens Series, which will be held in Canada from April 30-May 1. The Australians have won three out of the four rounds already staged, claiming dual gold medals in Dubai and another in Seville. Their other finish was a bronze in Malaga. That has them on top of the rankings with 76 points, well clear of second placed France (56). Should the Aussies make the final there they'll have wrapped up the tag as world champions prior to the series finale at Toulouse (May 20-22).

