BATHURST'S Callee Black can proudly say she has eight Australian Under 19s Female National Championships wickets to her name, and the all-rounder will have several more opportunities over the coming years to add to that total. The 15-year-old was one of the youngest competitors in the recent tournament at Adelaide, as part of the ACT-NSW Country team, and played a strong role with the ball to help the team finish the competition in third place. Black finished with eight wickets at an average of 12.8, with her highlight being figures of 4-22 in a victory over Victoria Metro. ACT-NSW Country won five of their seven matches over the course of the tournament from April 7 to 14, with their only defeats coming against eventual champions Queensland and runners-up South Australia. The Bathurst player was one of three Western Zone players in the side along with Orange's Phoebe Litchfield and Katie Letcher. Black said it was great to play in an environment where there was equal focus on performing well while also learning. "The older girls are great and they teach you a lot, especially Phoebes and Katie who are the other Western girls. It was really fun," she said. "I felt like there was no pressure on me at all. I was there to play my natural game and enjoy myself. I felt very welcome and accepted within the team. "I knew a lot of the team from playing against them before but it was so good to come together as a group. It was one of the best teams that I've been in. It was really enjoyable." While Black wasn't able to convert her starts with the bat it was still a fun experience for her to go up against some of the nation's top junior bowlers, who have several added years of experience compared to her. Her top score was an 11 against Queensland on day two. Black was handed the ball for all six of ACT-NSW Country's matches and ended up bowling 25.5 overs in total. In the victory over Victoria Metro Black claimed the big wickets of opener Mia Perrin (5) and captain Tess Flintoff (2) before taking the last two wickets of the game to give ACT-NSW Country a 60 run win. "That was a really good game and I felt like I was bowling pretty consistently so it was good to get the reward for that," Black said. Victoria appeared to be Black's favoured state to go after during the tournament, with her other multiple-wicket performance being her 2-14 against Victoria Country on the opening day. Queensland won both the women's and men's events.

