THE wait was worth it for Bathurst's Reece Webster, who won a national title at the Sydney Royal Show on Friday. The former Stannies student took out the meat breeds sheep young judges state title at the Sydney Royal Show last year and was to have represented NSW at the national titles at Queensland's Ekka last August. Instead, this year's Sydney Royal Show hosted both the 2021 and 2022 championships because the 2021 finalists were unable to compete at the Ekka due to COVID cancellations. Competing at Sydney, Mr Webster took out Australia's top spot in the Agricultural Shows Australia young meat breeds sheep judging championship for 2021 ahead of runner-up Molly Cornish from Tasmania. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: When he won the state title last year, Mr Webster said it was a big relief. "To come here and finally do it after a lot of years is really satisfying," he said. "I've been doing it for quite a while. I got reserve champion in 2019 and almost didn't enter this year, but I am glad I did.

