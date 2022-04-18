news, local-news,

Work on the two new sports fields on Hereford Street have been progressing well in the past couple of months, even though there's been a number of delays due to rain. Since early February, intermediate field construction layer has been completed, as well as the installation of electrical and communication conduits. Bathurst Regional Council's manager of technical services, Bernard Drum, said rain across Bathurst and the country in recent months has affected the construction of the two new fields. READ MORE: "Rain has been a major source of delays throughout the project by preventing both construction works onsite for periods and by causing material supply delays for both quarried products used to form the field profile layers and the field turf," he explained. Mr Drum said the fields have been prepared for topsoil and seeding too. "Intermediate field construction layer completed for both fields and final sand layer completed for field three, with field four to be completed in the next fortnight," he explained. "Electrical and communications conduits and cabling, concrete dish drains, concrete player bench slabs and seating, irrigation to fields and amenities mound and field handrail have all been installed. "The extent of the fields have been prepared for topsoil and seeding." Mr Drum explained that there's still plenty of work to be done before the project is finished. "Turfing of field three will commence this week provided turf farms are able to cut and supply turf following ongoing rain events. Turfing of field four will commence within the next fortnight, again pending turf availability based on rain," he said. "Fencing, goal post installation and topsoil and seed to field surrounds works will be completed once turfing is completed. "Lighting infrastructure has been installed but will not be commissioned until the amenities building construction commences later this year." The two new fields are between Ann Ashwood Park and Jack Arrow Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/266c12c4-2e9c-4b35-908e-9927b6ca656b.JPG/r124_179_3913_2320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg