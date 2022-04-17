Sub Branch, 2BS/B-Rock to launch fundraiser for Defence Community Dogs

community,

The Labradors-in-training as part of the Defence Community Dogs are expected to feature as an integral part of Bathurst's upcoming Anzac Day commemorations, with local inmates currently training them up to graduate from the program to become assistance dogs for veterans. A Defence Community Dog is specifically trained in behaviours that assist in reducing post-traumatic stress disorder among veterans, through behaviour such as scanning rooms before entry, turning on a portable light following a night terror, or providing personal space barriers for their owners. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Anzac Day commemorations will return close to normal in 2022 Defence Community Dogs trainer Teneka Priestly said 17 Labradors are currently being trained by Bathurst minimum security inmates, who also benefit from the program through finding renewed purpose and direction. "We're very well supported by members of the public, and we spend a lot of time in town training the dogs to replicate scenarios they'll face once they graduate from the program and become a veteran's companion," Ms Priestly said. "The Bathurst RSL Sub Branch supports our program in a bunch of different ways, such as providing rooms for meetings and inviting veterans who receive dogs for lunch after graduation ceremonies." READ ALSO: Bathurst brewer developing Ukrainian stout to support war-torn country Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills said they've joined forces with 2BS/B-Rock to stage a fundraiser for Defence Community Dogs to assist in the training process. "It's our way of honouring the handlers and the effort they put into training dogs for veterans who have struggled to leave the battlefield behind," Mr Mills said. "Many veterans exit service with plenty of scars, with PTSD being a significant one, and this program addresses this issue in the most practical way I've ever seen. READ ALSO: Bathurst Rail Museum garden spaces are starting to take shape "We are very proud to support the Defence Community Dogs program and, alongside 2BS/B-Rock, hope we can generate some more support around Anzac Day for such a worthwhile cause." The fundraising campaign is expected to commence later in April. For more information on the Defence Community Dogs program, visit dcdogs.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

