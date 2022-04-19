Jennings attempts to make progress on bypass, second circuit, and loan

news, local-news,

BATHURST Regional Council will have three notices of motion to attend to when its next meeting is held on Wednesday. All three notices of motion have been lodged by councillor Jess Jennings, marking the third meeting in a row he has submitted one to an ordinary meeting. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Medicinal cannabis facility likely to be approved by council The first motion is regarding a bypass for Bathurst. Although spoken about on and off for years, interest in the idea of a bypass has grown this year as resident Lorraine Sargeant ramped up her efforts to convince council that the project should be a priority. In his notice of motion, Cr Jennings recommends that council supports the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) in calling for the next Australian Government "not to leave local communities behind", especially financially. In addition to supporting ALGA's seventeen national funding priorities by writing to Calare candidates and the shadow and federal minister for local government, he wants council to use this as an opportunity to lobby for a bypass. Specifically, he wants council to apply to Infrastructure Australia for the Bathurst Bypass "as a new national priority list item" and to contact relevant stakeholders, including freight and trucking sectors, to invite them to support the application. Cr Jennings' second notice of motion seeks to speed up the delivery of the Mount Panorama second circuit project, which appears to have stalled despite council receiving millions of dollars in state and federal grants. He recommends that council: take urgent action to save the second circuit project by making it a two-staged development, beginning with the construction of a world class kart track with access road on Council land currently marked "4WD Experience Centre and Skidpan" on APEX design. His third notice of motion is aimed at putting the $2.25 million go-kart track loan to use by transferring the funds to other projects. The projects would be determined at a working party.

