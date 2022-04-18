news, local-news,

While it might've not meant much to Trans Am driver Jackson Rice, his small act of kindness has made a world of difference for three Bathurst motor racing fans. Up at Mount Panorama on Friday for the Bathurst Six Hour, 10-year-old Henry McCurley, 12-year-old Charlotte McCurley and 16-year-old Mitchell Rehfisch came across the tent of the Victorian driver, who was more than eager to show them around. Unfortunately for the young driver from Albury-Wodonga, he suffered a crash on Saturday but was able to get out on the track on Sunday after his team worked throughout the night. READ MORE: The three race fans would return to Rice's tent on Sunday, where they were given some racing memorabilia and even parts of Rice's damaged car. Henry McCurley said he was thrilled to have met Rice. "We all got to sit in the car and explained everything to us. He told us about all the stuff that happens when he's in the car," he said. "I've never sat in a race car before. It was a really fun experience. Little things in life can make a big difference." Charlotte McCurley agreed with her younger brother, saying it was an exciting opportunity. "He was really good, talking to us," she said. "If we had a question, he would answer it most of the time. He was our favourite Trans Am driver." Rice ultimately finished the Trans Am Series in 21st overall, coming 17th in race one, failing to finish in race two due to his crash and 17th again in race three. He raced in a Dodge Challenger for Dream Racing Australia, alongside Elliot Barbour and Craig Scutella.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/c76512b4-649d-4aa1-9368-07d055b32592.JPG/r371_301_5234_3049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg