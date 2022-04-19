sport, local-sport,

After starting out at the Cabonne Roos many years ago, Ben McAlpine is hoping his full circle moment is a successful one as he gets fitted in the Manildra Rhinos jersey. Playing for the former Group 11 outfit in the mid-2000s, McAlpine's stellar career continued on in leaps and bounds from there playing for Bathurst Panthers, Orange CYMS, Oberon Tigers and Young Cherrypickers. Throw in a Dave Scott Medal in 2013 and Group 10 and 9 player of the year awards and you've got a pretty handy country rugby league resume. "My first year of first grade anywhere was out at Manildra in 2006," he recalled. "So that was my first year and I'm saying it now, this'll be my last year - it'd be good to go out a winner. "Obviously there's a great community out there, my Dad and family grew up played out there so it'll be a good way to finish things if I do finish." How it came about for McAlpine to play in red and white was a simple encounter with his former CYMS team-mate and current Manildra captain-coach, Luke Petrie. "I wasn't going to play at all and then I saw him at a party and he said come and have a run and see if you like it and so far so good really," he said. READ MORE: St Pat's thump Parkes Spacemen in first round of Western Under 18s READ MORE: Shoulders is named women's player of the carnival at NSW Police Cup READ MORE: Doolan nabs a brace to help Bathurst Panthers defeat Wellington Along with playing with Petrie, McAlpine will have another former CYMS team-mate and Dave Scott Medallist in Tom Satterthwaite joining him at the Rhinos with all three playing in the 2017 Group 10 grand final. "Tommy Satts was a massive part of our success there at CYMS and so was Luke, I've come up against Luke a few times as well so we know each other pretty well," he said. Manildra will come into their round one fixture against Cargo at home off the back of Woodbridge Cup 10s win in the pre-season at Trundle with McAlpine encouraged by the squad's passion. "It's a great young team, obviously there's not much size there but they put in the effort, I think I'll be fine and fit right in there," he said. "Luke's got the team going really well." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/a9bdf255-915c-413e-b538-559d4af60ac9.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg