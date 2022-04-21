news, local-news,

Like many Australian touring acts, Human Nature has had to endure many months away from the stage due to the pandemic, but with the outlook starting to improve for live entertainment, the quartet is calling all people to get ready, again. With over three decades of music now under their belt, Michael and Andrew Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen will take audiences on a vast journey through their storied career, where they've been, at different times, a boy band, a Motown group and singer-songwriters. READ ALSO: Oberon's Mayfield Garden pleased with Autumn Festival attendance Bathurst will get two opportunities to see Human Nature strut their stuff on stage, with the group booked for May 30 and 31 at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, with one show a make-up for their cancelled 2020 date. Burton said the group is eagerly awaiting their return to Bathurst, in what will be their first visit since the mid-2000s, just as they were transitioning into a Motown group. "We've had to reschedule so many shows in recent years and as a group, we actually hadn't stepped on stage for nine months prior to the start of this tour," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Ricky's Breath to play gig at Keystone this Friday "It's been a long, long time since we played in Bathurst, and gigs in regional Australia are invaluable to us, as it's not often we get an opportunity to entertain outside the capital cities, and we know these audiences always welcome music with open arms." It's rare these days for music groups to be decades into a career without a line-up change, but since they first formed in 1989 under the name The 4 Trax, Human Nature have stuck it out with the same four members ever since. Burton said the key to the group's longevity has been a tight bond and a shared understanding of which direction to take their music in. "We met as kids with no agenda at all. There was no one behind the scenes pulling strings and turning us into a cash cow," he said. "This group was formed out of a shared love of making music and having fun, and we've stuck to this throughout our career." READ ALSO: Lifeline Central West to host annual Bathurst Book Fair in May Human Nature were best known for the pop singles 'He Don't Love You', 'Don't Say Goodbye' and 'Everytime You Cry' [with John Farnham], before transitioning into an internationally successful Motown act from 2005 onwards. Burton said the group's recent release, the Good Good Life EP, hearkens back to their roots. "They don't have that "uber boy band" feel, but grasp the sound of today's music while respecting everything we've previously done," he said. Human Nature's May shows at BMEC will both get under way from 7.30pm. Tickets cost $89.90 and are available from www.bmec.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/48e43e7a-2da1-4162-8c9d-3b1abc84e323.jpg/r116_346_5520_3399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg