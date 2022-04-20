news, local-news,

Not since July last year have local misfits Ricky's Breath been able to bring their rowdy, noise punk grooves to their home crowd, with the 'spicy flu' making the last few months difficult for live music. But this dry spell will end on Friday, with the quartet, hot off the release of their eponymous EP, to bring their infectious barrages of sound to Keystone 1889. "It's always good to be back playing a local gig, and it'll be exciting new territory for us playing a venue at Keystone," Ricky's Breath vocalist and guitarist Charlie Dunn said. READ ALSO: Warumpi Band founder Neil Murray to perform at The Victoria Bathurst "We can wait to debut some of the songs off the new EP to our local fans, it's long overdue." The group played their first gig since the release of the EP at The Shy Postie in Wollongong last month, with guitarist Harry Cooke expressing plenty of optimism towards how the new songs were received live. "It was probably one the best shows we've ever played," Cooke said. "The energy in the room was unreal, so many people were super into it; it was everything you could ask for in a gig." READ ALSO: Bathurst Theatre Company to produce Music Hall-inspired production Dunn and Cooke will be joined on stage by bassist Harley Goodman and drummer Jenna Orpwood, who joined the band immediately prior to the Wollongong gig. "Jenna's one of our good mates. I've skated with her a lot over the years, and she's an absolute gun drummer, though those who remember Sweet Revenge would be aware of that," Dunn said. "We've also got two other acts joining us on the night: Canberra experimental punks Blue Milk and neo-jazz trio Jerbus: so there's going to be plenty of variety for music fans." Dunn said the band has enjoyed the positive feedback to the recent EP, which includes the raging 'Climax For Change', the inventive 'Jagger' and 'Blinky Bill': a hilarious ode to a mate. READ ALSO: Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre to host Celtic Illusion "We're particularly inspired by the feedback we're getting from other artists in regards to our musicianship, as it was something we really aimed to hone on the EP," he said. The event will get under way this Friday from 6pm, with music to commence from 7pm. Tickets cost $10 [the same as two boxes of Weet-Bix] and are available at www.keystone1889.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/4f6f39df-b832-4e7c-877c-e72fbc9849c7.JPG/r1_143_4605_2744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg