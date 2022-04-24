Road widening is part of early work on the Mitchell Highway

news, local-news,

EARLY work on the Mitchell Highway - in preparation for construction on the highway due to start mid-year - is expected to take eight weeks as it kicks off this Wednesday, April 27. Transport for NSW says the early work, at Vittoria East, between Bathurst and Orange, will include the construction of a site compound, drainage upgrades and road widening. Transport for NSW says the work hours will be 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and changed traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are being asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, locals are reminded that night work will start this week in Bathurst and continue, in various locations, until early June. The first work will be from Tuesday, April 26 to May 3 in Bentinck Street from Keppel Street to Rocket Street. Light vehicles will use a local detour; heavy vehicles will use a detour via Havannah Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/374ee299-c12c-4e2f-ac9c-7251319eb60a.jpg/r312_60_867_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg