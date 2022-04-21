news, local-news,

MONTHS of night work is planned in Bathurst streets from next week as part of what Transport for NSW says is essential maintenance work at a number of locations. Transport for NSW is advising that single lane closures, intermittent stopping and, in one case, a detour will be in place as part of the work, which will include repairing and replacing road surfaces. It says the night work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday, from next Tuesday, April 26 and is expected to take about three months to complete, weather permitting. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Transport for NSW says the work locations will include: "For the safety of motorists and workers, traffic control, single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a 40 kilometre an hour speed limit will be in place during work hours," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.

