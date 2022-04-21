Here's where to expect the roadworks around Bathurst's streets
MONTHS of night work is planned in Bathurst streets from next week as part of what Transport for NSW says is essential maintenance work at a number of locations.
Transport for NSW is advising that single lane closures, intermittent stopping and, in one case, a detour will be in place as part of the work, which will include repairing and replacing road surfaces.
It says the night work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday, from next Tuesday, April 26 and is expected to take about three months to complete, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW says the work locations will include:
- April 26 to May 3: Bentinck Street from Keppel Street to Rocket Street. Light vehicles will use a local detour, heavy vehicles will use a detour via Havannah Street.
- May 4 to May 6: Bentinck Street and Great Western Highway intersection, westbound lane.
- May 8 to May 11: George Street and Great Western Highway, intersection upgrade.
- May 12 to May 15: Rankin Street and Great Western Highway, westbound lanes.
- May 16 to May 19: Keppel Street and Great Western Highway intersection.
- May 22 to May 24: Havannah Street and Great Western Highway intersection, westbound lanes.
- May 25 to May 31: Littlebourne Street and Great Western Highway roundabout.
- June 1 to June 4: Ashworth Drive and Great Western Highway roundabout.
"For the safety of motorists and workers, traffic control, single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a 40 kilometre an hour speed limit will be in place during work hours," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
