ON Thursday night William Kennedy Junior marked his 50th game in the NRL for the Cronulla Sharks, on Friday morning it was revealed 53-year-old William Kennedy Senior intends to play for the Molong Bulls. The Bathurst father and son might be at very different stages of their careers, but both command respect on the football field. William 'Bubba' Kennedy is one of the most well-known figures in Western rugby league. The man who scored 26 tries in 61 appearances for Balmain between 1996-98 went on to play for a host of Group 10 clubs - Bathurst Panthers, Blayney Bears, Lithgow Workies, Orange Hawks and the Mudgee Dragons. This season the veteran utility is back and, if his clearance is approved, will be in new colours as part of the Molong Bulls' roster for the Woodbridge Cup. Molong's coach Steve Lane said it didn't take too much convincing for Kennedy to agree to play. "Good news travels fast," he said. "He'll probably play the first couple of rounds with us, either in the centres or forwards." Lane said he'll look to have a few juniors come through the grades at the Bulls and there was certainly excitement around Molong Recreation Ground about the prospect of 'Bubba' coming to town. "We'll have a couple of young fellas play through the year and lead them into next year," he said. "They all know about him and asked if he was going to come, we put in clearance this morning [Friday] and I told a couple of young fellas. "We're hoping his clearance comes through by the weekend." While the Bulls are crossing their fingers 'Bubba' Kennedy will be fine to play in the season opener, it was good news for his 25-year-old son after he left the field in the 67th minute of the Sharks' 34-22 win over Manly on Thursday night with a shoulder complaint. READ MORE: Nealon's memory lives on through passionate Panthers and Magpies READ MORE: St Pat's to host 54 games as Group 10 mini sides return with a carnival READ MORE: Mawhinney is excited to face Dubbo CYMS in Peter McDonald Premiership Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon said "he wouldn't think so" when asked if Kennedy would be likely to miss any games. "It's okay, he got through okay, it's just been a bit ongoing now so the seven-day turnaround helps," Cronulla coach . "He got a fair whack last week so it was just a bit sore." Though ending the game on the bench, it was still a special night for William Kennedy Junior as he marked his 50th game in the NRL. Since making his debut in April 2019, Kennedy has gone on to cement a his spot in the number one jumper for the Sharks. The man who play his early years with St Pat's was named Cronulla's player of the year in 2021 and has made a solid start to this season as well. He has scored four tries across the Sharks' seven games - including one in the win against Manly - and has picked up a pair of assists too. Kennedy averages 115 metres per game and has nine tackle breaks to his credit. His work in the spine alongside Nicho Hynes, Matt Moylan and Blayke Brailey has impressed his coach. "They are really good," Fitzgibbon said. "Their work-rate as a spine is really high .. all the spine guys are really fit and that's handy to have them involved in the game. "They don't rest, they are constantly asking questions and their connection is still forming and still growing. "I've got to say, their work rate and ethic is the thing that is most impressive so far." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

