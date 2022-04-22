sport, local-sport,

SIX fields, four age groups, 46 teams and 54 games - it adds to up a massive program of more than six-and-a-half hours of mini rugby league at Jack Arrow Oval on Saturday. A week before the official start of the Group 10 Junior Rugby League season, St Pat's will host mini teams from across the region to give those in the under 6 through to under 9 age groups something to be excited about. St Pat's minis co-ordinator Justin Williams, who also coaches an under 6s side, said the players can't wait to lace up their boots, pull up their socks and represent their clubs on a day sure to feature a whole host of smiles. "They are keen as mustard, especially with the last couple of years impacted by COVID, it's the first game for the minis," Williams said. "It's good they can get back into it, it's all back to normal now for the junior league. "It's going to be a big day, there's going to be 46-odd teams playing and they get two games each, it's going to be massive. "They'll get two games each and they'll be worn out by the end of the day, they should sleep well. It will be a big day for the referees too." Though will be some impressive skills on show from the minis, the under 6 through to under 9 age groups are non-competitive. READ MORE: Panthers playmaker Joey Bugg is hoping for a quick recovery from surgery READ MORE: CSU Mungals excited by challenge of Woodbridge Cup competition in 2022 READ MORE: Oberon Tigers must get tough for new rugby league competition It's about teaching kids the basics of the sport and getting them ready to step up to the junior competitive league and league tag divisions. "From under 6s through to under 9s is all non-competitive and it's the start of the tackle safe for the under 6s, that is being implemented from the NRL so they'll play tag until June," Williams explained. "It's all about teaching them technique with tackling and falling to the ground - it's great for those under 6s who haven't played before and those who are less confident." There will be 11 Group 10 clubs represented on the day with a number of those fielding multiple teams in each age division. Hosts St Pat's will have seven sides in blue and white enjoying the carnival atmosphere. "Our minis number are great, we've got two teams in the under 6s, we've got one for the under 7s at the moment but with a couple more registrations it will get split into two, then we've got two teams in the eight and two teams in the nines," Williams said. "That's heaps and heaps of kids, the committee at Pat's have done a great job to get the numbers coming through." Throughout the course of the season the minis will enjoy more days like that which the Saints will host on Saturday. "They'll play mini clusters throughout the season, you travel to each club at least twice and they'll play two games on those Saturdays," Williams said. The first games commence at 9am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

