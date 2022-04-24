sport, local-sport,

WHEN Whatsin takes on this Monday's Bathurst RSL Club Soldier's Saddle she will not only be hoping to bring joy to Bathurst trainer Dean Mirfin but also a lucky racegoer. The Epaulette mare chases her fourth career win when she lines up in the ANZAC Day classic at Tyers Park, going up against a small but strong field of nine contenders. Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing will be running a promotion on the day where one spectator at the track will be lucky enough to have a share in whatever prizemoney Whatsin can take home from the feature race. Mirfin said it was fun to add a little extra excitement to what is already a big day of action at the Bathurst track. "A lucky racegoer will win a share in Whatsin for the day and that money will be going towards Beyond Blue. Eleanor Webster-Hawes will be doing work with Beyond Blue helping to sell those tickets," he said. "There's a lot of prizes at the track, with this being one of those prizes. Not only will they get the money but they will also get entry into the member's area with the owners, where they can meet the jockey and trainer. "We're really hoping that she can run well for them, and obviously us as all." Mirfin said there's no doubt it will be a tough race but he's got faith in his mare, given how she's been working at home. "Her first up run was really good but then she just got bogged down a bit on a very, very testing track at Orange second up. We don't think she ran at her best on that day so we were a bit disappointed with the time but she's come through the race really well," he said. "This has been a target race for her and we worked her this morning and she's ready to go. It will be a tough race for her but she'll be there amongst them. "She did go into her first race this time in quite fat so we knew that we had serious improvement with her and she's building up along the way. "Last time in she had a nice couple of runs and then hit a nice patch of form so we're hoping that she'll do that again this time. "While it will be a tough race she goes good too so she deserves her spot there." Whatsin currently has 18 career starts for three wins and five minor placings. This will be just her second start on her home track, her only other time being when she finished third in Bathurst's most lucrative race, the $80,000 Panorama, last year. She continues her step up in distance here third up as she climbs to 1,400 metres, a trip that she's won twice at on six attempts, plus she get a favourable start from barrier four in the saddle. Whatsin in one of two Bathurst-trained runners among the small field, along with Wanda Ings' Pop Power. This will be a tough ask for the Rock 'N' Pop gelding but he's no stranger to winning against the odds, having done so at Gilgandra on New Year's Day. His last start at Bathurst was a fifth placing at Benchmark 58 level in January, so this Class 4 event shapes up as a big test for the six-year-old. The Bathurst RSL Club Soldier's Saddle will jump from 4.26pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/1881d8af-bdee-40f0-a8b8-8287e94a8558.jpg/r186_730_5358_3652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg