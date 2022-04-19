sport, local-sport,

ANDREW Ryan got the choccies both on and off the track on Easter Sunday when Life Well Lived and Laffing Waters gave the Bathurst trainer a winning double at Dubbo. Life Well Lived ($3.80) produced a big turn of foot to find success in the Omni Building Group Maiden Handicap (1,100 metres) with Anthony Cavallo on board before Laffing Waters ($3.80) saluted as favourite in the McDonald Dubbo And Wellington Class 1 Handicap (1,000m) for Ashleigh Stanley. There was still plenty of work for Life Well Lived to do in his race as the field rounded for home, with the Vancouver three-year-old gelding sitting in seventh with several horses in front of him. Cavallo had to shift Life Well Lived a considerable distance outside into clean air and once he found space with 250 metres to go the horse still took some time to get things going. It looked like a place was the best hope for Life Well Lived as he still sat more than a length off the pace in fifth with less than 100m to run, but a big lift in pace got him home by a half head over Jac's Legacy ($!8, Mathew Cahill). "At the furlong I thought he didn't have a chance," Ryan said. "Even over the last moments of the race I wasn't sure. It was just those last couple of bounds where he was able to grab that horse, so that was very pleasing. "Whoever has ridden him - Will Stanley, Ash Stanley or Eleanor - has always said he's got a good amount of ability but he's just big and immature and they're just waiting for him to put it together. "Even though he still did a lot wrong - and Tony said he's still very green - he's starting to get the idea, and putting the blinkers on him helped too. "The big plus was getting a horse like him onto the big long straight at Dubbo." Laffing Waters kept the good times coming with her second career success at start number five. The three-year-old Wandjina filly entered the top of the straight in a share of the lead with Carry On Cathy before Ryan's runner steadily pulled ahead. Laffing Waters saw off late dives from Diggers Reach ($26, Elissa Meredith) and Our Boy Malcolm ($5, Grant Buckley) to win by a length. "I was very happy with her. She probably doesn't have the scope of the other horse but she's got a lot of determination, and that takes horses a long way," Ryan said. "It was almost a carbon copy of when she won her previous start there, and Ash rode her perfectly. It surprised me to see that she ran a track record so that made the win even better. "We won't aim too high with her, but there's a similar race for both horses in three weeks' time at Dubbo. If they come through well then we might end up going back there with them again." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

