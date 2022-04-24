sport, local-sport,

AN uninterrupted 38-point blitz from Bathurst Panthers helped turn around a dreary start in their Peter McDonald Premiership clash against hosts Cowra Magpies on Sunday and keep their unbeaten start to the season intact. Panthers came away 38-20 victors at Sid Kallas Oval despite giving up the first 14 points of the game after their slow start. The Bathurst men regathered midway through the first half and capitalised on several Magpies mistakes to level the game at 14-all, and from there it was a one-sided affair. In a window just a little over 20 minutes Panthers added another 24 points to their name, keeping the Magpies pinned in their own half for almost that entire stretch. Desi Doolan and Keelan Bresac each picked up hat-tricks for the Panthers while the new-look young halves combination of Noah Griffiths and Jackson Carter were a highlight for the visiting squad. Panthers player-coach Jake Betts said it was great to see his side keep their heads up when the early pressure was on. "There were worrying signs there at the start after they scored a couple of tries but we responded really well," he said. "They had a lot of footy at the start and we were missing some pretty poor one-on-one tackles, so we spoke about that and our response was good." Betts said the halves combination showed experience beyond their years to direct the Panthers attack and make the most of the Magpies' errors. "I thought our two young halves were best on ground today, Noah and Jacko. They really capitalised on that," he said. "They were very dangerous. Our middle boys like McCoy White, Jed Betts, Dave Sellers and young Tommy Lemmich all really stood up. That set the platform for the boys out the back. "Noah played like a seasoned halfback and Jacko always chimed in when he needed to. It was really impressive." Sunday's game was also a valuable lesson in how important ball security can be. "We completed 13 out of 15 sets in the second half and they didn't complete all that much so that helped us out a lot," Betts said. "Just holding onto the ball can help you out a lot, plus taking your chances when they come to you." After a try to Cowra's Darcy Howard and a double for teammate Manu Katoa the Panthers were able to get their first points through Joe Gunn in the 22nd minute. Bresac and Doolan scored inside the last seven minutes of the half to level the scores at the break. Doolan got on the board again right after half-time and Keelan then bagged his next two tries before the 54th minute to complete his hat-trick. Doolan then completed his own personal treble before Carter sealed the result with his 65th minute try against a Cowra side broken down by defending too much. Warren Williams picked up a consolation try for the hosts.

