sport, local-sport,

THE Soldier's Saddle is a race which will forever hold a special place in the heart of trainer Cameron Crockett, yet he believes the annual Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing feature is in need of a prize money increase. Held on ANZAC Day each year, the Soldier's Saddle is a race both Cameron Crockett and his late father-trainer Max have tasted success in. When Max Crockett's Life's Too Short won the feature in 2006 it was a $20,000 race, while this year's edition had a total purse of $34,000. But Cameron Crockett feels the current prize money does not reflect the prestige of the race. "Now with the Soldier's Saddle being what it is, it's always been a prestigious event in that area, but while the prize money has gone up everywhere, it's sort of stayed the same," he said. "Not that it's all about the money, but I'd love to see them make that race more of a pin up race. "I know it would make it harder, but I'd love to see them put a bit more into it. I'd love to see a bit more support behind that race to get it back where it was, because I know it was always one of the pinnacles of the area. "As much as I still see it like that, it would be great to see it more recognised." READ MORE: Crockett to chase his second win in the annual Soldier's Saddle READ MORE: Mirfin's got faith Whatsin can take it to her Soldier's Saddle rivals READ MORE: A look back at some of the past Soldier's Saddle winners This year's Soldier's Saddle featured field of nine, the Bathurst meeting one of eight held in New South Wales on ANZAC Day. Crockett said that because it is "a very busy day for racing", an increase in prize money could help to attract stronger fields for the Tyers Park meeting. "There's a lot racing that day, so you sort of need to put a carrot there to entice people to go there. Like $16,000 used to be massive, but over time everything else has gone up," he said. "It's a great race, I'd love to see Racing NSW support it a bit more, you'd find you'd get a really strong field I reckon." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/86bb21c2-fbe4-4210-ada9-9b3f2997b247.jpg/r0_46_1233_743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg