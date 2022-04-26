news, local-news,

IT'S SET to be a wet few days for Bathurst, with the city likely to receive over 30 millimetres of rain by the end of Sunday. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the most rain is likely to fall on Wednesday and Saturday, with up to 10 and 15 millimetres forecast on each day respectively. READ MORE: The forecast is also indicating up to eight millimetres on Sunday, with only a handful of millimetres to fall on Thursday and Friday. If the predicted rainfall comes to fruition, it will more than triple the total rainfall the city has received in April, with just 8.6 millimetres having been recorded at the city's official rain gauge at the Bathurst Airport.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/36518d39-3fee-4830-b6c7-6a6482285c62.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg