RE: Rex Flights Could Cease As Bathurst-Sydney Route Is Not Viable (April 22). My husband is a FIFO [fly-in, fly-out] on a two-week rotation. He needs to fly out to central Australia and takes between two and four flights to get there and the same to return every fortnight. READ ALSO: The flight timing is the real problem with the Bathurst route, Rex Because there are no flights out of or into Bathurst that suit his roster, I have to drive him to meet flights from Orange or he hires a car from Sydney. The cost and inconvenience of this negates his hard-earned wage - may as well stay at home and go on the dole as he can't get a job locally in what he is skilled in.

