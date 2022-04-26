community,

BATHURST will go up against some of the best towns in the state, after being named a finalist in the NSW Tourism Industry Council top tourism town awards. Bathurst is one of 13 local government areas that have been named finalists, including local rivals Orange and Mudgee. Bathurst Visitor Information Centre manager Dan Cove said it's great recognition for the town to be named a finalist. READ MORE: "To be a finalist is a big deal because not everyone nominated gets to be a finalist," he said. "There are minimum standards. The entire tourism industry process is really, really strict and fully audited. "We know it's a big deal for Bathurst to be in the running and we're up against some stiff competition. Our local rivals Orange and Mudgee are both finalists and in fact Mudgee won it last year." People can vote for their favourite tourism town up until Wednesday, April 27, with the votes expected to play a part in which location wins the award. "The top tourism town is a relatively new category, only introduced last year for the first time," Mr Cove explained. To vote in the awards, visit www.businessnsw.com/media-centre/top-tourism-town-awards-2022-nsw. Entries close at 5pm on Wednesday afternoon.

