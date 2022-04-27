sport, bathurst-1000-news,

HE may have missed the Bathurst 6 Hour after contracting COVID-19, but that will only make star Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen even more determined to find success when he arrives at Mount Panorama later this month. Van Gisbergen was to have raced in the 2021 Bathurst 6 Hour winning BMW at Easter this year and given his form in the Supercars series, was seen as a genuine contender for the enduro. Though missing that race was a disappointment, van Gisbergen is excited to form part of the Triple Eight Race Engineering tilt in the Bathurst 12 Hour, which takes place on May 13-15. Van Gisbergen will share driving duties in the team's Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Red Bull Ampol Racing rookie Broc Feeney and Prince Jefri Ibrahim. Both van Gisbergen and Feeney are the 'Pro' drivers and while Ibrahim is the 'Am' driver, he brings the experience of being the team's GT World Challenge Australia and Asia driver. Having won the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2016, van Gisbergen expressed his excitement at the prospect of the event retuning in 2022, after a two-year hiatus. "The car looks great and will look even better on track at Mount Panorama - I'm so excited for this event to return next month," he said. "Any laps around Mount Panorama are cool, especially in a GT car. We obviously haven't done this race for a few years, so it'll be great to get back there. READ MORE: Bathurst 12 Hour will feature its first ever night practice session READ MORE: Van Gisbergen out of Bathurst 6 Hour, Nick Percat in READ MORE: GruppeM Racing the first international team to commit to the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour "This race is a great opportunity for Iman [Prince Jefri Ibrahim] as well, as it's a big step up for him, but I think he's ready for it. It's going to be exciting to see how he goes in an endurance race. "We obviously have three different drivers and different sizes, so we'll all have to get the car to suit each other. "In practice, we'll make sure we're all getting a good amount of seat time, but the car has to be both fast and drivable for each driver." Having taken part in the event on three occasions before, 2022 marks the second time that Triple Eight will compete independently. This year's Bathurst 12 Hour will be Feeney's second appearance in the main event, after making his debut in 2020. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

