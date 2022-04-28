sport, local-sport,

THERE'S a new coaching team on deck, but when it comes to Souths' goal for the 2022 women's Central West Premier League Hockey campaign it's a familiar one. End their finals drought. It was 2015 when Souths last qualified to play finals hockey. In the six seasons since there's been some big talents pull on a two blues shirt and some brilliant wins, but ultimately campaigns that ended in disappointment. Last season Souths posted seven draws - had they been able to convert on a couple of those they would've seen finals action. New coaching duo Scott Hanrahan and Annie Pakinga have the belief that this season those near misses can become the wins they need. "We've got a really good group there, the girls are really keen and they really want to do well this season, which is in line with what obviously Annie and I hope for as well," Hanrahan said. "They're making our job really easy in a lot of ways, and hard as well, as they're all putting in effort." Hanrahan, who is based in Orange, was approached to coach Souths while he was working at a Centre of Development carnival. It was an opportunity he considered too good to turn down. "I thought 'You know what? Why not?'. I've done a lot of junior coaching over the last five-six years, this is my first opportunity at Premier League level," he said. READ MORE: Bec Clayton returns to coach her beloved Saints in 2022 Central West Premier League READ MORE: Central West Premier League Hockey women's premiership is an open affair READ MORE: Norris' New South Wales State team claims silver at under 18s men's hockey titles "Annie and I have coached together through junior rep teams on and off for the last five or six years. Annie is someone I respect as a coach, she has a lot of experience and we work really well together. "So when this opportunity came up, she was the first name I thought of to get involved if she was interested given the experience she has. When I spoke to her she was over the moon, she was excited by the idea of doing it and since we've met the girls it's been heaps of fun." It will be a tough initiation for the mentors as Souths meet 2021 runners-up Lithgow Panthers in round one. They will do so with five squad members unavailable too, but Hanrahan has faith. "There's a benefit of getting a hard team early as well, we get to see them when they haven't had a lot of time to warm into the competition and we had a good showing against them in the gala day," he said. "So we have a lot of positives to take into this first round and I think we've got a chance to knock them over." Saturday's season opening clash will start at 1.30pm in Lithgow.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/b063ab85-fd6d-48fc-a8af-a56cec423c35.jpg/r0_34_1718_1005_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg