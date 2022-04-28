sport, local-sport,

RAIN and cold - it may not be the best weather forecast for the opening round of the AFL Central West season, but it is also fitting. On Saturday when the Bathurst Giants host the Dubbo Demons at George Park 1, it will mark the first Oscar Mann Memorial. Mann, who died earlier this year, was one the Giants' young guns. He flourished in wet and muddy conditions. "Oscar, he was part of our club at its inception as a junior. He came through the junior ranks and then played senior football in first grade," Kennedy said. "We lost him at 20 which is young, it's heart-breaking for us, so this is a great way for us to celebrate Oscar as a mate and as a team-mate. We can have that as his day. "It's probably going to be wet and windy and pretty horrible, but that's when Oscar played his best football to be honest. He was an in-and-under, tough footy player, so I think he would relish the conditions we're likely to get on Saturday. "He was just one of those fantastic kids who loved his footy, loved being around the guys and was like the ultimate team-mate." READ MORE: Former St Kilda star Lenny Hayes signs with the Bathurst Giants for season 2022 READ MORE: Giants women showcase their skills at AFL Central West season launch READ MORE: Season 2022 AFL Central West fixtures are revealed It will undoubtedly be an emotional day and it won't just be the Bathurst Giants who feel it. The Orange Tigers will be staging their Caleb Hannus Memorial match in their tier two game against the Bathurst Bushrangers. "It's a way to keep their memory alive. It's so sad that Orange lost a player this year too and they've got their memorial for him in their first round against the Bushrangers," Kennedy said. "We've had some big losses of really good, young people across our league." In last year's season opener the Giants posted a comprehensive 23-21-159 to 8-8-56 win over the Demons, Mark Kennedy men also finishing the shortened campaign as minor premiers. But with the Demons having recruited well, Kennedy know better than to underestimate them. "I think they're really working hard on their fitness to try and finish off games so who knows? It's a different year, it's a different kettle of fish for all clubs," Kennedy said. "We've had to adapt after losing some players this year and we've got guys out this weekend ... you've just got to take each game on it's merit."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/e124531b-e703-4350-9638-d388161e5feb.jpg/r0_41_4669_2679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg