IT WAS affected by COVID-19 lockdowns but an iconic event on the Bathurst calendar is set to return in July. The Bathurst Winter Festival went ahead in 2021, but lost significant visitors due to the lockdown that affected the greater Sydney area. Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it's great that the festival will be able to go ahead as normal this year. "With COVID, we were really limited with our visitors," he said. "The events team is focusing on the 12 Hour at the moment, but once that wraps up, they'll be fully into the winter festival and organising all that." READ MORE: Cr Taylor said all the regular features of the Bathurst Winter Festival will make a return including the Ferris wheel, the ice skating rink and the carousel. "Everything will be basically back to how it was pre-COVID, from before 2019," he said. "The Ferris wheel, the ice rink and the carousel will return but we've also got the court house back for illuminations. Last year, there was scaffolding so we couldn't use it. "Everything is in place, but there's nothing major new. We're just trying to get the crowds back, get it back to an event that people put down in their calendar to attend. "We really want to focus on getting the crowds back. Sydney was in lockdown for most of it last year, so we're just concentrating on that and we'll make improvements as the crowds and interest grows." The Bathurst Winter Festival is expected to run from July 2-17. The festival was originally an initiative by Bathurst Regional Council back in 2015, as part of celebrations marking the bicentenary of Governor Lachlan Macquarie's proclamation of Bathurst as a town. The festival is expected to extend across all sixteen days of the winter school holidays this year. More details on the festival including markets, stalls, illuminations and ride tickets will be released closer to the event date. Visit the Bathurst Winter Festival www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au for more information on the event.

