Local preschool students and their families dug deep and donated essential schooling items to those devastated by the floods. Members of the Elizabeth Chifley Presbyterian Preschool assembled over 40 backpacks, filled with important items for any preschooler, to donate to two schools in the Northern Rivers region. Some families also donated money to the affected schools and Elizabeth Chifley director Robbie Warren was overwhelmed with the response they received. The backpacks consisted of items like pencils, pencil cases, books, socks, lunchboxes, sunscreen, hats and more. "We want to pass on a huge thanks to all our families for supporting in every which way that they did," Ms Warren said. "Families brought complete backpacks, absolutely chockas with stuff which is great and some families donated to the GoFundMe page as well." One of the preschool's mothers Robyn Wray also offered to personally deliver the donations to the Northern Rivers Preschool Alliance. Ms Wray grew up on the Far North Coast so to deliver the backpacks was sentimental to her. "Knowing [the preschool] was struggling to get the backpacks up there I thought lets just go," Ms Wray said. "It was just lovely, we took the backpacks, hand delivered them and just being able to meet these guys it was a bit emotional." In addition to the preschool's donations, Ms Wray was also able to raise $500 through her business to give to the families in person. Ms Warren said Elizabeth Chifley plans to follow up with the affected schools later in the year to further extend its support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/07fa2686-513a-42ab-b5f1-d8d13c1debcf.JPG/r0_159_3459_2113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg