A team of newcomers still learning the basics of league tag versus a juggernaut that has won 50 consecutive Group 10 games - Jess Hotham knows her Bathurst Panthers will be distinct underdogs this Saturday against St Pat's. While Panthers captain-coach Hotham is one of the most experienced players in the league and brings representative experience to the role, in recent seasons she's had to contend with a constantly changing squad. She's had to work on teaching them the skills of the game, while for the Saints it's been a case of when they have new faces come into the squad, they've had a large experienced there core to help them. So what is the message that Hotham has issued her players ahead of the biggest challenge they'll face in the league tag competition? "Coming up against them you've just got to give it everything you've got and just hope that it's enough on the day," she said. "Try and keep possession as much as we can, we just have to go out there and try and play league tag as best we can. It's very hard coming up them straight away, I would've liked a few more games before we got to them. "But they will learn from this. That's what I've told them from the start, Pat's are the benchmark, so when we come up against them naturally we need to focus on what we're doing, but pay attention to them and the little things they do, pick up on them. "We can learn a lot from them, they're a powerhouse." READ MORE: Hotham to remain as Bathurst Panthers league tag coach for 2022 season READ MORE: St Pat's look to continue their dominant run in Group 10 league tag READ MORE: Belfanti is backing his Penrith Panthers to win SG Ball grand final Though knowing Saturday's clash at Carrington Park, which kicks off at 9.50am, will typify 'being thrown in the deep end', Hotham knows her Panthers will improve as the season unfolds. She has players from different sporting backgrounds - those like Bathurst Giants recruits Rosie Snare, Saige Davies, Molly McCrossin and Molly Mann - who have that natural athletic ability. She will be missing some of those who made their debut in a 26-6 loss to Cowra last weekend, but Hotham's still trying to remain positive. "It's all new, I think there's probably about four from last year. It's the same every year, we're starting again, starting fresh," she said. "We've got a lot of girls from AFL, some with a bit of netball, they're not too bad with the high balls, so that's good. But it takes time to get used to league tag and how it's played."

