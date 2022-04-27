sport, local-sport,

THEY missed a chance to add a sixth Group 10 league tag title to their name last season so St Pat's start their new campaign this Saturday against cross-city rivals Bathurst Panthers with a sense of unfinished business. The Saints also go into the derby with one of the most well-known and stunning statistics in the region - an ongoing 50-game winning streak in Group 10 contests - and with Pat's having the majority of their key players back for a new campaign you would be brave to bet on that stopping any time soon. But for returning player-coach Mish Somers there is never any room for complacency in the competition, especially when you come up against an enthusiastic cross-city rival in round one. "The girls are pretty pumped to have a run on the weekend. It's been a bit of a slow start. Usually we're a couple of games in by now, but the girls are very keen to take on Panthers," she said. "Local derbies are always big games and it's always a tough game against Panthers. I'm not too sure what they're looking like this year and we've got a couple of new girls and a bit of a different lineup with a few of our players out. "It should be a good test to see where we're at and what areas we'll need to work on coming into the next few weeks of the season." Darcie Morrison and Meredith Jones return to play following the birth of their children and Erin Naden has still signed on to the team for 2022 alongside her Sydney AFL commitments. Pat's also welcome former Orange Hawks star Cheynoah Merchant into their ranks for the new season. "There's a few of our 18s girls stepping up into the opens team as well this year so we've got a good amount of depth and hopefully we can get our A grade side on the paddock and play some good footy," Somers said. "It's a similar feel to last year with a bit more youth and speed across the park that we haven't had the last couple of years. Adding those girls will fill those holes nicely. "Hopefully we can gel together quickly and put on some good performances over the next couple of weeks." The winning run isn't something at the forefront of the Saints' minds but Somers said it raises expectations ahead of the new campaign. "There's always that pressure and people often mention [the winning streak]. We've been up the top for the last few years so there's always that expectation to perform well," she said. "As a coach the best you can ask for is that they go out there and give 100 per cent each week and build a positive season off that." Unlike the men's first grade and under 18s competitions the women's league tag is not moving to a combined Group 10 and 11 format in 2022. Somers said it's likely something that isn't going to be too far away for league tag in the region. "We played against Parkes a couple of weeks ago in a trial and it's great to play against teams that you haven't played before," she said. "I think Group 10 are struggling a little bit with no Mudgee and Blayney so we're down on sides, so the next move forward probably is a merge so we get those games in and get a full season. "I'd say that's the way forward if they want league tag to continue in the region."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/40ed0dbb-8e26-4f6d-ab24-bfa4f8d18a62.jpg/r629_1039_2747_2236_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg