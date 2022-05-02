sport, local-sport,

More than 30 district teams from across the Central West region made their way to Bathurst on Sunday for the opening round of the 2022 Western Youth League (WYL). Representative teams from Bathurst, Orange, Lithgow, Mudgee, Dubbo and Lachlan all competed on the day, with the home teams enjoying mixed results across the competitive age groups. READ MORE: Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said it was great to welcome so many talented footballers from across the region to Bathurst. "It was a fabulous day, the weather has been fine and we've had all our teams come from across western NSW," he said. "I think it was a great opportunity where teams could get a benchmark on how they're going and how they're progressing compared to their other colleagues in western NSW." Across the entirely of the day, the Proctor Park and Police Paddock Complex was packed to the rafters, with games running from 9am in the morning, with the last game of the round kicking-off at 4pm. Bathurst District Football vice president Peter Mitchell said it was great to see how well the local teams performed on the day. "It was pretty even across the board and some performed better than others," he said. "I think the ladies stood out and performed a lot better than what was expected, especially as some of the players were recruited in the days leading up to it." The Bathurst under 15s boys was the best performing local representative team, winning both of its games against Dubbo (3-2) and Orange (2-0). The under 15s boys team is the same team that won the WYL and Football NSW Country Cup in under 14s boys last year. The only other Bathurst teams to win on the day were the under 12s (5-0 against Orange) and under 16s (3-0) against Orange. Dubbo was one of the leading district sides, leading the way at the end of the first round in the under 13s boys, under 14s boys, under 16s boys and under 16s girls (who enjoyed massive 12-0 win over Orange). WYL action will continue for the rest of May, with the next round at Mudgee on May 8, before rounds at Forbes on May 15, Orange on May 22, and Dubbo on May 29. The leading teams in each age group at the end of the WYL will be eligible to compete in Football NSW Country Cup competitions, with Bathurst hosting the under 12s girls and and under 14s boys on June 11-12. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/f8a8172a-c0db-4405-9eff-a0f34d42a2e9.JPG/r1027_1033_4318_2892_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg