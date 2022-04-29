sport, local-sport,

THE leading junior footballers in the Central West will be on show on Sunday in the opening round of the Western Youth League at Bathurst. To be held at the Proctor Park and Police Paddock Sporting Complex, Bathurst will field a number of teams in the competition, with others teams including Mudgee, Orange, Dubbo and Lachlan. Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said there will be more than 50 teams in attendance. "We're very pleased to be hosting the opening round of the Western Youth League on Sunday," he said. READ MORE: "We have more than 50 teams coming to play in the competition and those teams are coming throughout western NSW. "The age groups playing this weekend will be from under 10s to under 16s in both boys and girls." The first games will be kicking-off at 9am, with the last games getting underway from 3.15pm. Games will be played over shorter halves, with all teams set to play at least two games each. And similar to the Bathurst Cup and Proctor Park Challenge pre-season competitions, the opening round of the Western Youth League will be utilising all available fields at the football complex. "Will be using all fields at Proctor Park and overflowing onto Police Paddock," Scott said. "We'll be using all our facilities. Field one, two and three were refurbished a few years ago and we're looking forward to refurbishing fields four, five and six so we can continue to host big events like this." Bathurst will field non-competitive teams in under 10s teams boys (two teams) and girls (one team) and an under 11s boys team. In the competitive juniors, Bathurst will be fielding boys teams in under 12s, 13s, 14s, 15s and 16s and girls teams in under 12s, 14s and 16s. Last year, Bathurst's under 14s boys team was the only local winners in any Western Youth League age group, ultimately going on to win the Football NSW Country Cup, which was also held in Bathurst over the June long weekend. Bathurst will once again host the Country Cup this year, in girls under 12s and boys under 14s. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/d2a98311-1b6e-4540-b44f-ed8de59cbd6d.jpg/r279_669_4647_3137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg