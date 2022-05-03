sport, local-sport,

THE chance to race for one of the region's richest events gets underway this Wednesday night at Bathurst Paceway with three heats of the TAB Western Regional Championships (2,260 metres) set to take place. The championship gives horses four-year-old and older who are under a 70 rating the opportunity to race for a spot in a $100,000 final, and among those hunting for a place is Nathan Turnbull. Turnbull has five-year-old runner Camanchi Warrior going around in the last of the night's heats. The son of Sunshine Beach was a winner three starts back on his home track but finished well off the pace last start when racing in 90-rated company. Turnbull wasn't dismayed by that effort and expects his horse to be a threat on Wednesday. "His last three runs have all been really good. In the last run he just found himself caught in the death seat, which isn't his go," he said. "He got a first and a second before that. Last time they just went too hard and he finished midfield but I'm far from disappointed with him. "That was chasing a Sydney horse too, so now he's back to racing the ones from our region, which helps him out a bit." Camanchi Warrior has a tough gate six draw to contend with, along with big threats like father Steve's Im Desirable and Bernie Hewitt's Ballerini in the mix. Nathan Turnbull's hopeful he can be the one dictating terms when the field goes past the winning post for the first time. "He's got really good gate speed and hopefully with the longer trip they'll hand up to him because they know he'll get them a long way into the sprint lane," he said. "All going well we'll burn out and see what happens. Hopefully we'll be able to lead. Most who around are Bathurst have that bit of respect for him, knowing that he leads and can get them a fair way. "They've got three long distance races to do over the next three weeks so no-one going to be wanting to put all their eggs in one basket in the first heat so hopefully it all works out that we're able to roll along in front with him." Racing at Bathurst starts from 5.37pm.

