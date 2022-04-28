sport, local-sport,

BATHURST trainers are lining up for their shot at one of the state's richest juvenile harness racing prizes this Saturday as the APG Gold two and three-year-old finals take place at Menangle. Chris Frisby, Steve Turnbull, Amanda Turnbull and Bernie Hewitt all have horses involved across the four finals, with a $125,000 prizepool on offer in the three-year-old races and $150,000 to battle for in the two-year-old deciders. The runners all made their way through to the finals following their performances on Tuesday last week, and Bernie Hewitt's Gold Chalice champion Ripp will be one of the favourites for the three-year-old colts and geldings event following his dominant heat win. Another Bathurst runner taking part in that race will be the Frisby-trained Uncle Miki, a place getter last preparation in the Group 2 Simpson Memorial, who goes out from gate four. The son of Always B Miki certainly wasn't disgraced in his third place heat run behind My Ultimate Byron but driver Anthony Frisby said it would take something extra special to be among the finish in the final. "Uncle Miki's in a tough race. You've got Ripp who won the big local race here a month ago and he's a rip tickler of a horse. We're not up to those sort of horses, but our guy's not a bad little horse," he said. "He'll run his honest race like he did in the heats. If he can get a nice little run somewhere he'll pick a bit of money up. If think we should get away pretty good ... but he'd have to be unreal to beat some of those big horses. "If we can get in that top four or five then we'd be over the moon." Frisby then has the drive on stablemate Happy Reg in the two-year-olds race, with a favourable gate two start. The Bathurst driver feels like his youngster has the potential to get himself among the battle but knows his gelding will have to keep his cool to make that happen. "He's drawn good, and he's quite a nice two-year-old, but he just does a little bit wrong," he said. "He can be a handful to drive but once he learns to race he'll be a nice older horse. He's got a lot of speed though, so if he doesn't get used early and gets a nice little hole there they'll know he's in it. "If he's not doing any work then he can be there at the end." The finals start from 7.22pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/e7ff42c8-5317-4f89-afac-a0e616592e2d.jpg/r0_115_1998_1244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg