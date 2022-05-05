sport, local-sport,

IT'S the scenario that Bathurst Bulldogs would have been hoping to see at the start of the Blowes Cup's third round: Ashwood Park playing host to a top-of-the-table clash with defending champions Cowra Eagles. The two remaining unbeaten clubs in the competition go head-to-head this Saturday in what's expected to be a top quality contest, with both sides having reasons to feel confident they can keep their winning streak intact. For Bulldogs, they will look to draw more upon the consistent brand of rugby they showed in their round one success away to Orange Emus compared to the up-and-down adventure they experienced against Dubbo Kangaroos last round. The theme this week for the Bulldogs is focus, according to coach Dean Oxley. "One of the things we need to get better at is playing for the full 80 minutes since we tend to switch on and off. We create opportunities for our opponents when we lose concentration," he said. "Our inability to execute when we're under pressure is something that needs to get better. We had a relatively inexperienced team last week but we get a couple of players back, and that's something that's going to be ongoing through the year in an environment of COVID. "I want the players to continue to understand how they gain success, but then remain focused and disciplined enough to achieve that over the full 80 minutes and not invite teams back into it. "I'm still happy with the Dubbo result, and they were very physical. We just weren't able to put them away and they were in that game right up until the very end." Oxley said the way the Eagles have built themselves up over the past few seasons has made them a team capable of playing out a full contest, not just one who shows flashes of brilliance. "I know it wasn't sitting well with them with their lack of success after coming from the South West competition many years ago, and they've now had success in the Blowes Cup. All the credit goes to them for winning last year," he said. "They've got a lot of power in the forwards with backs who are able to finish. It's a very well-balanced team to be honest. "They're a real 80 minute team now. They were always damaging and dangerous but if you stayed in the game long enough you'd have opportunities presented to you, since they weren't necessarily as disciplined or consistent enough to be getting the results they are now. "They apply pressure until they get points and they play a very structured game. Cowra seem to have found the solution to all their previous problems." Bulldogs have made some small adjustments to their side, the most notable of which is the return of skipper Peter Fitzsimmons.

