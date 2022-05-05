Election signs being targeted in campaign

news, local-news,

OVER a dozen corflutes belonging to Calare's Independent candidate Kate Hook have allegedly been stolen in the past week, with support crews disappointed in tactics which appear to be emerging in the campaign. Dr Jim Blackmore, who is part of Ms Hook's Bathurst based campaign team, said the Vote for Kate campaign has been very careful about the placement of a number of corflutes around the area, and over the last week a significant number of them have disappeared. "There have been over a dozen corflutes removed, and twice, in the last five days the corflutes have been removed from a very prominently displayed but legally parked trailer," he said. Dr Blackwood said is was real shame that the community can't engage in a serious, respectful debate about ideas, with instead some people apparently resorting to disappointing tactics. "There are obviously people out there who feel threatened by the idea of having truly independent candidate and member for Calare something that represents the interests of the electorate, and not just some outside political interest and money." ALSO MAKING NEWS: He said there was no way the posters could have fallen or blown off. "They were all attached with cable ties which have, on a number of occasions, been cut by tin snips or side cutters or something similar." In fact the cut cable ties from the signs were still on the ground in Gilmour Street, when Dr Blackwood called to say they signs had been removed. "So it's intent, its not just vandalism." He said the support crews first noticed the signs missing on Monday. "We replaced the corflutes on this trailer (in Gilmour Street) on Tuesday and they have disappeared again last night. "There have been a number of other corflutes which have been placed on star posts in safe areas and the corflutes and the star posts have been stolen." He said supporters don't want to point fingers, preferring to engage in a respectful debate. One Nation Candidate Stacey Whittaker has also experienced issues with corflutes stolen or defaced. She said the situation was disappointing and encouraged people to use their vote to send a message instead of vandalising candidates' signage, as her signs weren't the only ones to get the black marker treatment. "I have a garage full of signs, so I'll just replace them again, but it is disappointing. We live in a free society," she said. "... It is really disappointing that supporters of other parties feel it is their right to deface signs or take them altogether. "Use your vote."

