sport, local-sport,

JUST because clubmates are going against one another it doesn't make this Saturday's Bathurst Bushrangers AFL Central West men's senior tier intra-club derby any less spicy. Bushrangers Rebels and Outlaws go up against one another at George Park 2 this weekend in the Zac Baker Memorial match. Rebels come into the match off a big win over the Orange Tigers while for the Rebels it will be their first taste of game time after a round one bye. Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws co-coach Tony Fisher said the memorial game commemorates a club member who was the embodiment of a team player. "That's what Zac was all about. He played with us for as long I can remember and he was always volunteering to run a boundary or do goal umpire, and when he went off for uni he came back for big games because that's how much he loved the club," he said. "When we do the Zac Baker Medal on Saturday for the teams it might not necessarily be for the best player on the ground but it might be for someone who played in the spirit he embodied." While the Rebels will be the favourites Fisher said both teams always rise to the occasion when derby honours are on the line. "It should be a really good game between the Rebels and Outlaws. These derbies within our club are always hotly contested," he said. "Obviously the Rebels will be favourites since they're like a second grade team, and we're like the third grade team, which is how we've done things for the last few years. But we'll have two full squads, I'd say, so that's great to see. "There's some new blokes playing and quite a number of our old juniors are involved as well. There's players like Reece Belmonte, Dylan Patching, Michael Long, Pat Fisher, Steve Grundy and Jeremy Tracey who will be there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/ea84f7ad-225f-42a1-ae80-d541271f25ab.jpg/r53_183_663_528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg